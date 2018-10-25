24.9°C 03:00 pm
School shut down

Thursday, 25th October, 2018

By Emily Ferguson

A long running dispute between Eagle Arts and Vocational College and the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) came to an end on Tuesday when NESA issued a statement announcing the closure of the alternative high school.

The Eagle Arts and Vocational College has been facing closure since July last year.

In November last year a delegate of NESA’s School Registration Committee considered a report from an inspector and the college’s response to that report. 

