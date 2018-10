Bush fund stoush

Roy Butler on the campaign trail in the Barwon Electorate. PICTURE: Supplied Roy Butler on the campaign trail in the Barwon Electorate. PICTURE: Supplied

By Michael Murphy

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Roy Butler took a swipe at The Nationals yesterday, saying they have the “keys to the Treasury” but had gutted regional Australia.

Mr Butler referred to figures in the NSW Auditor-General’s Report on State Finances released last Friday, but The Nationals say the figures don’t take into account funds “reserved” for regional projects.

The Restart NSW Fund Act 2011 requires the State Government to spend 30 per cent of the fund on rural infrastructure projects.

