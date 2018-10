#25in25 up and running

(Left to Right) Shane Simmons (#25in25 S/C), Vince Gauci (Chair, Foundation), Chris Dougherty (Vice Chair, Foundation), Michael McIvor (#25in25 S/C), Peter Nash (#25in25 S/C Chair). PICTURE: Supplied (Left to Right) Shane Simmons (#25in25 S/C), Vince Gauci (Chair, Foundation), Chris Dougherty (Vice Chair, Foundation), Michael McIvor (#25in25 S/C), Peter Nash (#25in25 S/C Chair). PICTURE: Supplied

Foundation Broken Hill at its recent AGM agreed to establish the group #25in25 as a formal subcommittee of the Foundation.

This agreement will provide the opportunity for the #25in25 sub-committee to operate under the Foundation’s governance structure and enable the Initiative to ramp up local awareness of their vision, one of which, is to see growth in the population of Broken Hill to 25,000 by the year 2025.

Foundation Chair Vince Gauci said the Foundation Board was impressed with the quality and motivation of the individuals involved in #25in25.

