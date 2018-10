Hobson’s track

Trainer Nathan Hobson (from right), jockey Chris Nicoll and stablehand Ash Hobson with horse Rule Of Three after winning race six at last year’s Silver City Cup races. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Trainer Nathan Hobson (from right), jockey Chris Nicoll and stablehand Ash Hobson with horse Rule Of Three after winning race six at last year’s Silver City Cup races. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Swan Hill-based trainer Nathan Hobson will return to Broken Hill for Saturday’s Silver City Cup race meeting, bringing a swag of horses with him.

Hobson has enjoyed a lot of success at both the St Pats and Silver City meets over the past few years including Alpha Auriga winning the 2016 and 2017 Silver City Cups.

Unfortunately Alpha Auriga will be unable to win a third consecutive cup having been retired from racing earlier this year.

Please log in to read the whole article.