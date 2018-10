Sport stars hoping to make big Impact

Local Impact Centre’s (from left) Chris De Franceschi, Andrea Blundell, Harley Cannard and Rebecca Blundell. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Local Impact Centre’s (from left) Chris De Franceschi, Andrea Blundell, Harley Cannard and Rebecca Blundell. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Five former NRL, MMA and Rugby Union sports stars will be arriving in the city this weekend to run several training and fitness sessions for locals.

The event, called ‘Beyond the Gainline’, will also see the sports stars engage in a personal interview session at the local Impact Centre, the group which has helped organise their visit.

Pastor Mark Horan was instrumental in setting up ‘Beyond the Gainline’ and said the weekend was not just about allowing locals to meet these stars and get fit, but also to better connect locals with others in their community.

