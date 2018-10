Two hurt in home invasion

Police are hunting for two men who forced their way into a Hebbard Street home armed with a baton and a knife about 10pm on Wednesday night.

Two occupants - a man and a woman - who were home at the time heard a noise and went to investigate.

“As the 30-year-old occupant walked out of his bedroom he was confronted by the two men and assaulted,” a police spokesperson said.

