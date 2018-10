Overturned trailer spills sticky mess

Molasses pours into the gutter after an accident in Iodide Street. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Molasses pours into the gutter after an accident in Iodide Street. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

A 1000 litre-tank of molasses burst when a trailer overturned about noon yesterday, spraying a nearby worker and pouring the sweet, sticky substance into the street.

The driver of a black Nissan Navara lost control of his load when turning right into Iodide from Williams Street.

He was carrying two 1000-litre plastic tanks of molasses which was destined to feed sheep and cattle. Molasses is one of the cheapest sources of energy for the animals, but it requires protein to make it more nutritionally balanced.

Please log in to read the whole article.