Clinical South go 6-2

Mackenzie Attard has his off stump knocked back on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Mackenzie Attard has his off stump knocked back on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Four wickets from Laurence Hebbard and an unbeaten 40 by Matt Reavill has guided South to a simple six-wicket victory over West in round nine of the Demo Club A Grade competition.

West won the toss and chose to bat at the Jubilee Oval but were under pressure early as young opener Lachlan Kaye was gone without scoring and star batsman Max Everuss (7) handed a return catch to Nathan Waterhouse.

Mackenzie Attard (15) looked solid before poor shot selection saw him bowled by Hebbard. Hebbard had his second quickly after as Clint Pearce was gone for a duck.

