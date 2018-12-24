BH artist adds to collection

Clark Barrett’s camel ute complete with head, cameleer and bales of wool. PICTURE: Supplied Clark Barrett’s camel ute complete with head, cameleer and bales of wool. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

On the outskirts of Condoblin lies a field of dead utes but it is far from being a graveyard.

The old farm vehicles have been decorated by artists to resemble everything from a jar of Vegemite to Ned Kelly and this odd exhibition is drawing visitors to the town.

“Utes in the Paddock” came into being eight years ago with a couple of vehicles donated by farmers and, as the collection grew, the local council kept inviting artists to paint pictures on them.

