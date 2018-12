Number four lands

RFDS Line pilot Dave Connell and Rangeflyers Ferry pilot Vincent Fuschetti landed the last of the four Beechcraft Kingairs in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

After 60 hours of flight, a RFDS Beechcraft Kingair has made its way from Wichita USA to Broken Hill.

The plane was the final of four Beechcraft Kingairs purchased by the RFDS this year.

The Kingair was piloted across nine countries to Australia over 10 days by RFDS Line pilot Dave Connell and Rangeflyers Ferry pilot Vincent Fuschetti.

