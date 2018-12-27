Sailor of year
Thursday, 27th December, 2018
Petty Officer Marine Technician Tyron Craft. PICTURE: Emily McInerney
By Emily McInerney
Petty Officer Marine Technician Tyron Craft has been awarded the inaugural Steel Cat of the Year Award and Sailor of the Year at a ceremony on the HMAS Brisbane III.
The former local left Broken Hill in 2009 to join the Navy and has been achieving ever since.
“I was looking for a bit of excitement and something different, and broaden my horizons,” said PO Craft.
