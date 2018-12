Baby kangaroos need our help

RRANA secretary Helen Semmens with ‘Ducky’ the joey who relies on a special milk supplement to become fit enough to eventually be released back into the bush. PICTURE: Myles Burt RRANA secretary Helen Semmens with ‘Ducky’ the joey who relies on a special milk supplement to become fit enough to eventually be released back into the bush. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

A volunteer wildlife rescue group that spends almost $1000 a month on milk supplements is in dire need of public assistance.

Locals have generously donated Di-Vetelact milk formula, which is incredibly helpful as a generic milk supplement, feeding a diverse range of animals at a cheaper price.

However, a milk supplement called Wombaroo that’s specifically formulated for kangaroos is able to better meet dietary needs, especially as joeys have to remain in long-term care for up to six months.

