It doesn’t add up: Senator

Rex Patrick inspected the Menindee Lakes system on Saturday. PICTURE: Supplied Rex Patrick inspected the Menindee Lakes system on Saturday. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

The appalling state of the Lower Darling River showed that the Murray-Darling Basin Plan was far from a done deal, according to Senator Rex Patrick.

The river was not flowing, the fish and the floodplain forests were dying and people on the river did not know how long they could last, said the Centre Alliance party Senator for South Australia.

Last weekend Senator Patrick came up from Adelaide to Menindee to see for himself how things were and to learn how they should be.

