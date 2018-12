Grazier to join Antarctica crew

Anika Molesworth is headed to Antarctica’s research station next year. PICTURE: Supplied Anika Molesworth is headed to Antarctica’s research station next year. PICTURE: Supplied

Anika Molesworth has been selected as one of 95 women from around the world to attend a leadership program in Antarctica.

The young farmer has spent a lot of her adult life working towards efficiency and sustainability within the farming industry.

Her family owns Rupee Station and Anika is a researcher with the Centre for Regional and Rural Futures at Deakin University.

