Lachlan finds his feet

Lachlan Kaye plays a cut shot a few weeks ago against South. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

As one of the rookies tasked with taking the West Cricket Club forward, Lachlan Kaye has made great strides over the past 18 months in A Grade.

Kaye (17) started playing cricket in school for Morgan St primary at just five years old.

He made his A Grade debut for the Robins in 2017/18 and managed a top score of 31 in six innings. He also starred in the Under 16s that season, averaging almost 80 with the bat.

