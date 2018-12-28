HEAT WAVE

Back from left: Felix and Nina Schultz came from Melbourne for Christmas to visit their family which included cousins, Braxton (back right), Livia and Harrison Morris (front). PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Back from left: Felix and Nina Schultz came from Melbourne for Christmas to visit their family which included cousins, Braxton (back right), Livia and Harrison Morris (front). PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By By Emily McInerney

Broken Hill is headed towards sweltering 40 degree weather for the rest of the week and the start of next week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The unusually hot December has provided little respite for locals with above average daytime and night-time temperatures.

The heat is being caused by two high pressure systems, one from the Great Australian Bight and the other from the Tasman Sea.

Please log in to read the whole article.