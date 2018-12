Candidate on move

Roy Butler addressing the big Darling River rally in Sturt Park last month. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Roy Butler addressing the big Darling River rally in Sturt Park last month. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Craig Brealey

Taking a fishing boat into land stricken by drought and a wrecked river might seem a hopeless mission but that’s what one political candidate is doing for the New Year celebrations.

Roy Butler, the Shooters, Fishers & Farmers Party candidate for the state seat of Barwon, is towing the boat from Sydney to Broken Hill for New Year’s eve and then heading up to Tibooburra for New Year’s day.

The boat belongs to the party and is used for fishing competitions and promotions, said Mr Butler, and for this trip it would be more than an eye-catching accessory.

