Year of Shakespeare

Thomas Ng, Willyama High School English Teacher is a slef-confessed ‘Shakespeare nut’. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Thomas Ng, Willyama High School English Teacher is a slef-confessed ‘Shakespeare nut’. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

Emily Ferguson

Local teacher Thomas Ng will next year be participating in the Bell Shakespeare Regional Teacher Mentorship.

Bell Shakespeare selected 30 teachers from regional, rural and remote Australian schools a fully-funded, year-long mentorship with the company.

The selected will travel to Bell Shakespeare’s Sydney headquarters for specialist teaching in Shakespeare, to collaborate and network with teachers from other regions and to see the company’s production of ‘The Miser’ at Sydney Opera House.

