Horrible death

Barbara Hands with some of the corellas found dead. PICTURE: Supplied Barbara Hands with some of the corellas found dead. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

Dead and dying corellas were found at Sturt Park on Thursday night and one local group suspects it could be due to the heat and lack of water.

Animal welfare group RRANA received the first of several calls alerting them to the dead birds in the park about 8.15pm.

One distressed caller exclaimed “another one’s just fallen out of a tree”, as she was trying to give the exact location to a volunteer.

Please log in to read the whole article.