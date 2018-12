Help furry friends

Scooter the King Charles Cavalier hides away in the bushes to keep cool from the blazing hot sun. PICTURE: Myles Burt Scooter the King Charles Cavalier hides away in the bushes to keep cool from the blazing hot sun. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

As the heatwave continues the RSPCA has provided some simple tips to encourage local pet owners to cool down their furry companions.

They are asking owners to make sure there’s plenty of water at all times for pets, share the air-conditioning, place animal-friendly sunscreen on pets, freeze treats in ice to allow pets to cool down during meal times, and ensure there’s adequate shade outside.

Pet owners should also consider products such as cooling bandanas that can cool down your pet, putting down a wet mat, filling a shell pool and avoiding hot surfaces.

