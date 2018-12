Young sportsman faces battle

Judd Carpenter (back, second from right) and his friends pre-shave and post-shave. PICTURE: Supplied Judd Carpenter (back, second from right) and his friends pre-shave and post-shave. PICTURE: Supplied

By Tyler Hannigan

It’s often said that the worst of circumstances brings out the best in the community and that is the case for young sportsman Judd Carpenter.

Carpenter, a footballer and cricketer who plays for West in both sports, was recently diagnosed with Leukemia and has since entered into chemotherapy treatment.

To help Carpenter and his family, the West Football Club has set up a fund for people to donate.

