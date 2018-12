Kangaroos’ rise lifts veteran

Jason Harvey plays a cover drive earlier this season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Jason Harvey plays a cover drive earlier this season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

As a veteran at the South Cricket Club, Jason Harvey has seen his fair share of ups and downs but the form of the side this season gives him plenty of hope.

Harvey, 38, first played A Grade for the Roos way back in 1995 in what was a very strong South side.

“I really enjoyed playing with the likes of Schoie (Robert Schofield), Mark and Raymond Johns, as well as Mick Nolan and Nicko (Paul Nicholas) in those earlier years,” Harvey said.

