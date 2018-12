Young talent rises

Broken Hill GWS Academy members Harry Butcher (top, from right), Jayden Sutton, Clancy Payne, Adam Slattery, Bailey Beattie (bottom, from left), Josh Hanford, Harry Campbell and Tyler McKenzie. Absent: Logan Berryman, Nick Schofield, Rogan Turner. PICTURES: Tyler Hannigan Broken Hill GWS Academy members Harry Butcher (top, from right), Jayden Sutton, Clancy Payne, Adam Slattery, Bailey Beattie (bottom, from left), Josh Hanford, Harry Campbell and Tyler McKenzie. Absent: Logan Berryman, Nick Schofield, Rogan Turner. PICTURES: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

A number of promising local junior footballers have made the cut after the GWS Giants released their 2019 Academy squads.

The under 16, under 18 and under 17 training squads were named with 10 Broken Hill footballers selected.

The squads are made up of players from the GWS academies all over NSW including Albury/Tocumwal, Wagga Wagga, ACT/South Coast, Western Sydney and Broken Hill.

