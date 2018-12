Bird numbers drop

Rainbow Bee-Eaters at Menindee in January last year. They breed at the lakes but have not returned this year. PICTURE: Geoff Looney Rainbow Bee-Eaters at Menindee in January last year. They breed at the lakes but have not returned this year. PICTURE: Geoff Looney

By Craig Brealey

A former river guide at Menindee says he has never seen so few birds on the lakes.

“It’s been a strange year,” said Geoff Looney, who conducted fishing and birdwatching trips for 13 years.

Mr Looney is also a photographer who posts pictures of the lakes, the Darling River and birdlife on his Facebook site “Menindee NSW Outback Photography”.

Please log in to read the whole article.