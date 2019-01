Holiday life

PICTURE: Emily Ferguson PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

Eight-year-old Jhy Johnstone is making the most of his school holidays, enjoying them while they last.

A new year also means a new school year and here in the Western Division, students will return to school on or around Tuesday, February 5.

Each school and year group is likely to start on a different day so be sure to check with your child’s school as the starting date approaches.

Please log in to read the whole article.