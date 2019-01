Labor could take Barwon: Candidate

‘The community (says) they have had enough of the National Party’ - Darriea Turley ‘The community (says) they have had enough of the National Party’ - Darriea Turley

By Emily McInerney

Labor Barwon candidate Darriea Turley has been listening to the electorate’s concerns and aims to utilise that feedback to secure a seat in NSW parliament.

Mrs Turley said she has been busy travelling around the electorate to hear out their concerns and what they would like achieved.

“My campaign has been running since November 2017, I think it’s been the longest campaign out of the candidates,” she said.

