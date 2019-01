Cool hotspots

Robyn and Ric Lambert from Perth, WA enjoying the Silver City Mint’s Big Picture. The pair spent Monday visiting the city and were fully prepared for a relaxing day in the pool on New Year’s Day. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Robyn and Ric Lambert from Perth, WA enjoying the Silver City Mint’s Big Picture. The pair spent Monday visiting the city and were fully prepared for a relaxing day in the pool on New Year’s Day. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The prolonged heat has kept people indoors in the city during the festive season, but there are still a few places to visit.

Days of 40 degrees and over have kept visitors to a minimum, but accommodation, tourism facilities and other businesses are well prepared.

According to a few businesses, it is common to have a quiet period over Christmas and leading into summer.

