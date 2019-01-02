Fears for welfare of missing woman
Wednesday, 2nd January, 2019
The most recent image taken of Marilyn Grubb.
By Michael Murphy
A missing woman has not been sighted since she left an outback property near Broken Hill on Sunday morning, despite a widespread social media campaign to locate her.
Marilyn Anne Grubb (65) - who has worked as cook, cleaner and bookkeeper - was last seen at a property on the Menindee Road about 50 kilometres from the Silver City.
Police broke news of Ms Grubb’s disappearance just after 9am on Monday morning by posting a statement and photographs of her on Facebook.
