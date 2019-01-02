Fears for welfare of missing woman

By Michael Murphy

A missing woman has not been sighted since she left an outback property near Broken Hill on Sunday morning, despite a widespread social media campaign to locate her.

Marilyn Anne Grubb (65) - who has worked as cook, cleaner and bookkeeper - was last seen at a property on the Menindee Road about 50 kilometres from the Silver City.

Police broke news of Ms Grubb’s disappearance just after 9am on Monday morning by posting a statement and photographs of her on Facebook.

