24.9°C 03:00 pm
Can't log in? Click here.

Fears for welfare of missing woman

Wednesday, 2nd January, 2019

The most recent image taken of Marilyn Grubb. The most recent image taken of Marilyn Grubb.

By Michael Murphy

A missing woman has not been sighted since she left an outback property near Broken Hill on Sunday morning, despite a widespread social media campaign to locate her.

Marilyn Anne Grubb (65) -  who has worked as cook, cleaner and bookkeeper -  was last seen at a property on the Menindee Road about 50 kilometres from the Silver City.

Police broke news of Ms Grubb’s disappearance just after 9am on Monday morning by posting a statement and photographs of her on Facebook.

Please log in to read the whole article.

© Copyright 2019 Barrier Daily Truth, All Rights Reserved. ABN: 38 684 603 658