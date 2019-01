Help find Mum

By Emily McInerney

The distraught family of a missing local woman believe she has been to her home in Broken Hill, but hasn’t been heard from or seen since.

The Grubb family is asking all locals to keep an eye out anywhere for their missing mother Marilyn Anne Grubb.

The 65-year-old has not been seen since she left a station property near Broken Hill on Sunday.

