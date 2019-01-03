When milk went to pigs, and pubs to the dogs
Thursday, 3rd January, 2019
Argent Street in the 1940s. (Picture from the city’s Outback Archives)
By Craig Brealey
We’re having a heatwave, but imagine it without air-conditioners and not being able to get a milkshake or a beer, even a hot one.
Now imagine you’re travelling to Adelaide for the Christmas holidays, it’s nudging 43 degrees, the air-conditioning isn’t working and a dust storm hits.
Yes, we’re in a heatwave now but count your blessings, because all of the above happened in Broken Hill in December, 1945.
