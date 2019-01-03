When milk went to pigs, and pubs to the dogs

Argent Street in the 1940s. (Picture from the city’s Outback Archives) Argent Street in the 1940s. (Picture from the city’s Outback Archives)

By Craig Brealey

We’re having a heatwave, but imagine it without air-conditioners and not being able to get a milkshake or a beer, even a hot one.

Now imagine you’re travelling to Adelaide for the Christmas holidays, it’s nudging 43 degrees, the air-conditioning isn’t working and a dust storm hits.

Yes, we’re in a heatwave now but count your blessings, because all of the above happened in Broken Hill in December, 1945.

