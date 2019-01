Rain crucial in 2019

Property owner Ruth Sandow took aerial photos of the dry landscape that has become the Corner Country during the current drought. PICTURE: Ruth Sandow Property owner Ruth Sandow took aerial photos of the dry landscape that has become the Corner Country during the current drought. PICTURE: Ruth Sandow

By Myles Burt

The New Year has brought a hopeful sign to the north west of the state after Tibooburra received 2.2mm of rain in two days.

But the rain is still in very short supply, according to Pimpara Lake station owner Ruth Sandow.

“I’ve been up here quite a bit in the last couple of weeks,” Ms Sandow said.

