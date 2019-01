Community centre well connected

South Community Centre volunteer Kelly Beavan (back, far left), Patton Village chairman Larry Angell, centre volunteer Marg Brennan and W2BH team member Eoghan Deane, with youngsters (front, from left) Jasper Daddow, Makenzie Schrader, Abbie Kelly and Tennesse Schrader, with laptop computers donated by the W2BH delivery team. PICTURE: Supplied South Community Centre volunteer Kelly Beavan (back, far left), Patton Village chairman Larry Angell, centre volunteer Marg Brennan and W2BH team member Eoghan Deane, with youngsters (front, from left) Jasper Daddow, Makenzie Schrader, Abbie Kelly and Tennesse Schrader, with laptop computers donated by the W2BH delivery team. PICTURE: Supplied

Finding a computer to work, study or play games on just got a lot easier at the South Community Centre, thanks a donation from the W2BH Pipeline delivery team.

The team building the Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline donated five laptops to the centre in Patton Street, more than doubling the number of computers now available to users of the popular community hub.

The donation of the laptops, which were previously utilised on the project, are a great help to the Patton Village Committee, which runs the centre and relies on volunteers, donations and fundraising activities to keep the doors open.

Please log in to read the whole article.