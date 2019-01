McLeod’s delves into past-ies

Owner of Old McLeod’s Bakery Bruce Carpenter in front of the business’ old five-metre deep oven. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Owner of Old McLeod’s Bakery Bruce Carpenter in front of the business’ old five-metre deep oven. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A mixture of the old and new will soon be on display at Old McLeod’s Bakery on Chapple Street, with work currently underway to provide the well-known establishment some extra character.

The bakery, whose pies, pasties and breads have attracted interest from locals for decades, has had new tiles installed and a wall painted over during the last several weeks.

There’s also plans to frame historical documents and photos about the bakery alongside images of key figures and individuals who’ve played a part in the Broken Hill bakery.

