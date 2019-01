Ten days above 100°F

Aruma Lodge residents Yvonne Darling and Bill Allen cooling off with an ice cream in the hot afternoon. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Aruma Lodge residents Yvonne Darling and Bill Allen cooling off with an ice cream in the hot afternoon. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill has had maximum temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 days straight.

Although the city hasn’t reached its highest recorded temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on January 14, 2001, there has been a steady string of high temperatures in this heatwave.

It began on Christmas Day with 38.9, according to Weather Zone, or 102 degrees Fahrenheit, and it only went up from there.

Please log in to read the whole article.