Baldwin’s in big fuel price drop

Baldwin Automotive’s (from left) Brett Baldwin, Mick Baldwin and Neville Fry proudly display their lowered petrol prices.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Baldwin Automotive’s (from left) Brett Baldwin, Mick Baldwin and Neville Fry proudly display their lowered petrol prices.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Petrol prices at one local petrol station have plummeted to the lowest price Broken Hill has seen for months.

Baldwin Automotive dropped its unleaded and diesel fuel prices on Wednesday, January 2, after owner Mick Baldwin made a timely purchase.

“Fuel’s been going down as you know, and we bought fuel at the right price at the right time,” said Mick.

