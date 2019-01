Trenaman stars on debut

Sydney Thunder captain Alex Blackwell (left) presents Rachel Trenaman with her cap ahead of her debut on Wednesday. PICTURE: Supplied Sydney Thunder captain Alex Blackwell (left) presents Rachel Trenaman with her cap ahead of her debut on Wednesday. PICTURE: Supplied

By Tyler Hannigan

Former local Rachel Trenaman made a successful Women’s Big Bash League debut when her team Sydney Thunder knocked off the ladder-leading Sixers on Wednesday.

Trenaman, 17, played her first game in the Sydney Thunder’s dominant eight-wicket win over the stacked Sydney Sixers. The all-rounder was into the action early as her leg spin was used to great effect on a low and slow Spotless Stadium pitch.

Bowling the fifth over of the innings, Trenaman showed no signs of nerves as she had had Aussie star Ash Gardner stumped for a duck. The wicket saw the Sixers slump to 3-23 with their other international stars already back in the sheds.

Please log in to read the whole article.