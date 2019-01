Jim retires, but still has plenty to do

By Callum Marshall

LEHMAN Brothers was started by Jim’s uncle Fred Lehman and has been running since 1937, remaining in the Lehman family for over several generations.

Jim joined the company in 1963 at the age of 26 and took over managing the business from his dad Jack in 1972.

Today, his son Jason manages the company.

