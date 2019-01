Missing mum’s family unites

(From left) Luke and Anne-Marie Grubb embrace their sister Beth Ashton, who flew from Perth to Broken Hill yesterday evening to join the search for their mother.PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) Luke and Anne-Marie Grubb embrace their sister Beth Ashton, who flew from Perth to Broken Hill yesterday evening to join the search for their mother.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The children of missing local Marilyn Grubb united at the Broken Hill airport yesterday evening to continue the search for their mother.

Marilyn Grubb, 65, went missing on Sunday and hasn’t been seen again after visiting a property 50km away on the Menindee Road.

Marilyn has disappeared without a trace and there are no potential leads of her whereabouts, according to her daughter, Anne-Marie Grubb.

