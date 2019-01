Silver City experience

Travellers Casa Rinaldi and Isaac Astill from Sydney at the Miners’ Memorial on Friday. PICTURE: Myles Burt Travellers Casa Rinaldi and Isaac Astill from Sydney at the Miners’ Memorial on Friday. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Tourists Casa Rinaldi and Isaac Astill decided to swing past Broken Hill last week on their way back to Sydney from Yankalilla, SA.

They didn’t let the hot weather deter them from checking out the sights after being told to stop over in the Silver City.

They were excited to experience places like the Mad Max Museum and The Palace Hotel where they stayed the night.

Please log in to read the whole article.