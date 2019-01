Graziers want share of record-breaking rains

Rob McBride addresses a protest rally in Sturt Park in November last year. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Craig Brealey

Water is making its way into a major tributary of the Darling River from the record-breaking rainfall in northern Queensland and a local grazier says irrigators should not be allowed to take it all.

Rob McBride of Tolarno Station, below Menindee, has written to government to ask that an embargo on pumping from the flows be imposed on irrigators.

“We understand that there has been rainfall in the Balonne River catchment in Queensland that irrigators are allowed to pump under current rules,” Mr McBride posted on his station’s Facebook page yesterday.

