Massive kill up the river

Fish dead and dying in the Menindee town weir pool. PICTURE: Graeme McCrabb Fish dead and dying in the Menindee town weir pool. PICTURE: Graeme McCrabb

By Michael Murphy

Menindee woke to another massive fish kill along the Darling River yesterday morning, the second environmental disaster in the “womb” of the Murray-Darling Basin in less than a month.

Tens of thousands of dead or dying fish were spotted in the murky waters upstream of the river township, mostly smaller bony bream, but also thousands of Silver and Golden Perch, and Murray Cod to a lesser extent.

Once he discovered the kill, Menindee’s Graeme McCrabb enlisted some youngsters in the township to help save hundreds of exhausted perch.

Please log in to read the whole article.