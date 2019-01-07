Driver smashes through fence

By Michael Murphy

A learner driver accidentally ploughed through a fence and hit the house next to Kentucky Fried Chicken in Lane Street just after 6pm yesterday.

The young female driver and her supervisor were not injured in the crash, which extensively damaged the front-end of the white four-door Hyundai i30.

The car careened straight through the corrugated iron fence near the exit of KFC. It then smashed into one of the uprights holding up the verandah, buckling the steel support beams holding up the roof.

