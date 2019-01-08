Search continues for missing mum

The most recent photo of Marilyn Grubb. The most recent photo of Marilyn Grubb.

By Myles Burt

The search for Marilyn Grubb continues as more family members travel to Broken Hill to look for her.

Daughter Anne-Marie Grubb along with her siblings Luke Grubb and Beth Ashton took their search to Menindee on Sunday with still no sign of their missing mother.

Police continue to monitor Marilyn Grubb’s phone, bank accounts, Medicare account, hospitals, auto recognition plate readers and safety cameras.

