Fish death toll rises

Maree McCrabb in a cool room with dead cod fished out of the Menindee weir pool. PICTURE: Rob Gregory Maree McCrabb in a cool room with dead cod fished out of the Menindee weir pool. PICTURE: Rob Gregory

By Emily McInerney

Hundreds of thousands of native fish are now dead in the Darling River after the weekend’s fish kill, according to the NSW Regional Water Minister’s office.

A spokeswoman for Minister Niall Blair said the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and Water NSW were investigating the environmental disaster.

“At least hundreds of thousands of fish have been affected, including Golden Perch, Murray Cod and Bony Herring,” the spokeswoman said.

