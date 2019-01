Old river beauties perish

The size of the fish being pulled out of the Menindee weir pool.PICTURE: Rob Gregory The size of the fish being pulled out of the Menindee weir pool.PICTURE: Rob Gregory

By Emily McInerney

Murray Cod more than 100 centimetres in length will be given to the Department of Fisheries after Sunday’s fish kill at the Menindee weir pool.

Menindee local Rob Gregory said he would give the fish to the department so they could investigate their deaths.

By Monday morning, the situation was “a thousand times worse”, Rob said.

