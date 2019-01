Living Desert vision

A sculpture at the Living Desert. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt A sculpture at the Living Desert. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Emily McInerney

A former city councillor believes the city should redevelop the Living Desert into an eco-village, and create an artist Hall of Fame.

Larry Angell, who is the Patton Village chairman, has expressed ideas that could benefit Broken Hill.

“Most of my ideas are two or three years old,” he said.

