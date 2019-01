Hunt for oil and gas

The stripped area represents the Bancannia Trough where gas was found from a 6km exploration drill site called South Bancannia-1 in the 1960s.PICTURE: NSW Department of Primary Industries The stripped area represents the Bancannia Trough where gas was found from a 6km exploration drill site called South Bancannia-1 in the 1960s.PICTURE: NSW Department of Primary Industries

By Myles Burt

Gas and oil seems to be fool’s gold in the Far West, but only because of a lack of exploration.

As past evidence shows, gas and oil may be closer to home than previously thought, according to local Geologist Kingsley Mills.

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment announced last year it was preparing a regional assessment for the exploration of gas resources in the Bancannia Trough and Pondie Range.

