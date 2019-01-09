Water use worry

Some of the hundreds of thousands of fish dead in the Darling River. Some of the hundreds of thousands of fish dead in the Darling River.

By Emily McInerney

The death toll of fish continues to climb in Menindee and now locals are concerned with the quality of water.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and WaterNSW are currently investigating the large fish kill at Menindee.

In recent weeks fish kills have occurred in the Namoi River below Keepit Dam, the Lachlan River at Wyangala Dam and also in the Darling River at Menindee in a separate event in December.

