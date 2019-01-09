FISH KILL ANGER
Wednesday, 9th January, 2019
Independent NSW MP Jeremy Buckingham labelled the continued demise of the river system “utter bullshit” and added that national media attention about it was insubstantial.
A shocking mass fish death in the Menindee Lakes region of the Darling River is a sign of a river in crisis and the urgent need for action by the NSW Government, Mr Buckingham said yesterday.
“My view is that it is an international disgrace; there has been Australia-wide mismanagement thanks to the Murray Darling Basin Authority,” he said.
