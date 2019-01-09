Phyllis flies to 90

Phyllis Files with (from left) Jaimon Files-Briffa, Kynan Darby, Ember Files-Briffa and Aurelia Darby. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Phyllis Files with (from left) Jaimon Files-Briffa, Kynan Darby, Ember Files-Briffa and Aurelia Darby. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Phyllis Files celebrated her 90th birthday with friends and family yesterday as she recalled memories of growing up in Broken Hill, of working on the family property in Hazel Dell as an adult, and a childhood that highlighted plenty of athletic ability and promise.

In her early years, she remembered how the family would wait on individuals in horse and cart who would sell things like ice blocks and rabbits.

“The grocer would call once a week for an order and would deliver it as well,” she said.

